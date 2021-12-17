Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Russia’s Andrei Rublev and Britain’s Andy Murray qualified for the final match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, scheduled for today.

Fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev managed to seal the victory in his favor after an exceptional match against Canadian Denis Shapovalov, while Britain’s Andy Murray rose after defeating his Spanish counterpart, Rafael Nadal.

The first match witnessed Rublev’s superiority in the third set, as Shapovalov managed to counter the Russian’s transmissions with high experience and was able to direct difficult transmissions, in which he proved his high experience on the tennis courts. Shapovalov finished the first set 6-3 in his favour, while Rublev excelled in the second set with a score 7-6, and dominated the third set with high experience to finish it 6-4.

After winning and qualifying for the final, Rublev said: It was a really difficult match, especially since I arrived in Abu Dhabi only three days ago, but I feel satisfied with my level of performance, and I am happy for my victory at the end of the match, and I hope that the audience enjoyed its attendance. I have always been a fan of Abu Dhabi and participating in tournaments, and my participation is a good opportunity to improve my performance before the start of the season. It is great to be able to play again with the presence of the fans, as they add a great atmosphere of enthusiasm that we feel on the field.

Rublev confirmed his readiness to play the final today, noting at the same time that the opportunity to participate in the tournament is the most important for him, as it gives him the opportunity to play against world champions and thus test his capabilities in a practical way before the start of the season.

In the second semi-final match, Britain’s Andy Murray defeated his Spanish counterpart, Rafael Nadal, after a special match that sparked enthusiasm and inflamed the fans’ encouragement, as the match ended in favor of the British, twice holder of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, to come close to snatching his third title in the tournament.

While Murray quickly won the first set 6-3, Rafa advanced significantly in the second set, as the two stars tied 5-5. In the next round, the cuff tilted in Murray’s favour, to score an extra point. With their return to the field, Murray managed to achieve the seventh point in the second set, to win the victory in his favour, 7-5, without moving to the third set.

After their enthusiastic match, Andy Murray said: “I am very happy to be able to stand on the pitch and face Nadal in a friendly match and in front of a crowd like Abu Dhabi. Of course, being able to win is great, especially after interrupting my participation in the tournament over the past years, so I am very happy for this victory, and I hope to be able to continue this performance tomorrow and achieve my third title. Abu Dhabi is a wonderful city and I love playing in it every time, especially because we see a huge passion here for the tennis fans.

In addition, the second day of the tournament witnessed the match to determine the fifth and sixth place, where Taylor Fritz managed to book the fifth place, leaving the sixth place to his counterpart Dan Evans, with a score of 7-6, 4-6, 10-9.

Today, the final of the tournament will be held, in addition to the match to determine the third place holder between Denis Shapovalov and Rafael Nadal, followed by the final match to determine the cup holder of the thirteenth edition of the tournament between Andy Murray and Andrei Rublev.