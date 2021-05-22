Madrid (dpa)

Atletico Madrid officially crowned the Spanish Football League title with a precious 2-1 victory over its host Valladolid today, Sunday, in the last 38th stage of the competition, which today also saw its neighbor and only competitor for the title Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1, to do justice to Atletico’s efforts And coach Diego Simeone.

Atletico deservedly won the title by winning the precious day, despite the fluctuation in the results that hit the team recently in the season, which almost extended to today’s match, as the team ended the first half with a clean goal before settling the match in favor of it with two goals in the second half.

Atletico raised its score to 86 points in the lead, two points ahead of Real, who needed to beat Villarreal and Atletico not beat Valladolid to clinch the title.

Atletico won its eleventh title in the competition today, to consolidate its place in third place on the list of the most-crowned teams in the Spanish League, which Real leads with 34 titles compared to 26 titles for Barcelona in second place. And the title is Atletico’s first in the competition since he won his tenth title in the Spanish League during the 2013-2014 season.

Valladolid ended the first half in his favor with a goal scored by Oscar Plano in the 18th minute, and Atletico responded in the second half with goals scored by Angel Correa and Luis Suarez in the 57th and 67th minutes. Valladolid was a real rival to Atletico at the start of the match, and the guests in the first quarter hour of the match did not provide evidence of the team’s keenness to resolve the match and the title in its favor.