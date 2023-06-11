The end of the Champions League it’s from the season 2022/2023 It has not been a showy and entertaining match, but rather an intense, competitive one with clenched teeth. It seems that this transcendental duel could be resolved in favor of the Manchester City thanks to a solitary goal from Rodri.
The Spanish midfielder appeared to give the Citizens the lead when it seemed that nothing was wrong with the game. At minute 68, Rodri found a rebound, almost on the edge of the area, and defined with first intention to beat André Onana and put the partial 1-0.
Thanks to the goal of the Spanish midfielder, Manchester City is very close to getting the first Champions League in its history.
According to data from Mister Chip, Rodri is the third Spanish player to score for a non-Spanish club in the Champions League final, after Xabi Alonso with Liverpool and Álvaro Morata with Juventus.
Rodri, 26, has had a great season and has become a fundamental piece for the Citizens. This is his second goal in this Champions League and could mean the title for a club that has obsessively sought to win this title.
In this way, Pep Guardiola would achieve his second sextet, an unusual feat in the history of football.
#title #goal #Rodri #overtakes #Manchester #City #Champions #League #final
Leave a Reply