The announcement related to the second series of Zerocalcare for Netflix arrives in the morning, entitled This world won’t make me bad. Exactly one year after the debut of Tear along the edgesthe first serial project of Zero limestone acclaimed by audiences and critics, the Roman cartoonist announces, through one of his pages, the title of the second, highly anticipated animation series for Netflix that will be available on the service in 2023.

Produced by Movimenti Production, a Banijay group company, in collaboration with BAO Publishing, written and directed by Zerocalcare, This world won’t make me bad it will consist of 6 episodes, of about half an hour each, which will enter even more deeply into the themes dear to the author.

The title of the show represents a kind of mantra, a phrase that the same Zero limestone is repeated, almost to convince oneself, in those moments of life when one feels surrounded, with no escape route, in which it would be easier to make wrong choices, deny ideals and principles in order to get out of trouble. A phrase that everyone, with their own experiences, lives and stories, could find useful to repeat.

In This world won’t make me bad the narrative world, the unique language and the historical and unmistakable characters of the Zerocalcare universe will return. Zero, Sarah, Secco, the Armadillo, the inevitable conscience of Zero, voiced once again by the unmistakable voice of Valerio Mastandreawill be the protagonists of a narration made up of digressions, anecdotes, emotions and twists.