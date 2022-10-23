EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

In the Sierras Grandes of Córdoba, Argentina, the 35,000 tabaquillos (Polylepis australis) planted one by one in the interstices of a stone massif at about 2,000 meters above sea level took 25 years to form a new native forest. It is the first restoration of its kind in this country, where there was already reforestation of exotic species such as pines, but not slow-growing native ones, and it shows that ecosystems can be regenerated with a lot of time, money and effort.

The mahogany trees that give color with their tall green crowns to the dry and rocky soils of the area known as Refugio de Los Gigantes today already have several meters, but they were planted when they were only 15 centimeters tall to prevent desertification in the watersheds that provide of water to more than three million people and, recover the life of more than 40 unique species. There is still a long way to go to fully restore the ecosystem, but the grove is already standing.

In 1997, the biologist and researcher Daniel Renison checked and measured the wear of the soil, a product of overgrazing and fires, which without intervention would be destined to be a stone desert. With the diagnosis in hand, he interested a group of people to undertake the titanic task of building a forest from scratch. “When I started planting, I didn’t know much about the subject, I learned with the plantations. Ecological restoration implies restoring the forest with all its functioning. The idea of ​​planting the tree that dominates the environment is that the rest of the species come alone, and now the birds that had left are coming back,” says Renison.

Biologist Daniel Renison with his father Ronaldo, 89, in the family nursery where they grow tobacco seedlings. Ramiro Pereira

The comprehensive intervention involved the production of tobacco plants in family nurseries, the management of permits for the use of the land, the fencing to prevent the entry of livestock, the planting in the heights and the subsequent monitoring and care of the native trees. Two and a half decades later, where there were grasslands and gullies in the rocks, these fantastic-looking trees rise up, growing 10 centimeters per year on average and generating a boiling ecosystem.

Javier Sparacino, a volunteer for several years in different areas of Los Gigantes and today a member of the Biospheric Activities Foundation, explains that there are currently trees over three meters. “The forest is, you see. Does that mean that in 20 years everything is recovered? No way. Some of that structure is regenerating, ”she remarks.

mass restoration

At the same time that Renison was planting in the highest mountain range in central Argentina, the Peruvian Constantino ‘Tino’ Aucca was doing the same in Cusco, with other species of Polylepis that in that region of the Andes are known as queuña. Renison and Aucca met in 2000 in Bolivia, where they agreed on the urgency of the restoration.

Years later, they would team up for a time (today Renison is dedicated solely to research) to start the South American epic of recovering the highest forests in the world in coordination with local, peasant and native communities.

Women from the community of Challhuacocha, in Lares, plant queuñas on a hillside. Association of Andean Ecosystems (Courtesy) Men from the community of Quelcanca, in Lares, prepare to reforest. In Peru there are 23 species of polylepis known by various names (queuña, quiniela, kewiña, keñua) that live between 1,500 and 5,000 meters above sea level. Association of Andean Ecosystems (Courtesy) Members of the Patacancha community, in Ollantaytambo (Peru), carry small specimens of queuña for massive reforestation. Association of Andean Ecosystems (Courtesy) Also in Ollantaytambo (Peru), men from the Rumira Sondormayo community carry queuñas on the back of a llama to take it to the site where it will be planted. Association of Andean Ecosystems (Courtesy)

“The restoration of habitats became a strong current after 2014 in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Lima (COP20)and the first Queuna Raymi (celebration to populate the high-altitude forests)”, says Aucca, referring to the moment in which he sought to convince leaders, peasants and partners in undertaking a massive restoration.

“In a single day we planted more than 57,000 trees and that was the message we sent to the whole world,” he stresses. Today, Aucca chairs the Peruvian organization Andean Action whose “idealistic goal” is to plant 100 million trees in the next 25 years in five countries of the Southern Cone (Argentina, Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Ecuador), in joint work with local organizations.

“For those who do not want to believe in this, the best example is what is happening in Los Gigantes: in 25 years they have managed to recover part of that ecosystem, but it has required a lot of effort,” he stresses.

a regional alliance

In 2018, the native communities of the Andes began to unite through Andean Action -next to the also Peruvian Association of Andean Ecosystems (Ecoan) and the american Global Forest Generation– to bring back native forests. It is the first large-scale international initiative in this region for the recovery of the climate, water and an ecosystem in critical condition. Last year the record of more than 3.3 million trees was reached and the bet for 2022 is to almost double that figure.

For the formation of a forest with a density similar to the natural ones, Acción Andina plants about 2,500 trees per hectare. In other words, with the six million trees that will be completed this season, some 24,000 hectares are covered.

Hundreds of people from the community of Patacancha, in Peru, participate in a ‘Queuña Raymi’ (celebration to populate the highland forests). Association of Andean Ecosystems (Courtesy)

It is estimated that today, in the heights of the Andes, only 500,000 hectares of forests survive Polylepis (28 species) that grow between 1,500 meters above sea level and up to 5,000 in the Sacred Valley, Peru, where the highest forests in the world are found. The figure represents between 5% and 10% of the original forest cover, which was decimated by deforestation, grazing and fires.

Data of The United Nations indicates that every year 10 million hectares are lost of forests in the world. only in the Argentina 6.5 million hectares of native forest were lost in two decades (1998-2018). Experts agree that recovering the Polylepis it is essential to reduce the greenhouse effect since when a tree is lost, carbon dioxide returns to the atmosphere and enhances climate change.

Forests also constitute a water reservoir. Its high canopies allow it to absorb the mist from the clouds and build a cushion of water that transforms dry and eroded landscapes into wetlands, into habitat for endangered species and, in the Andes, into fertile land for crops and superfoods such as amaranth or quinoa. .

The rebirth of an ecosystem

In Argentina, Acción Andina has as partners Forest Foundation Y Serrano Actioncoordinated by the Biospheric Activities FoundationAlready Tree and Life, from the province of Jujuy. In Córdoba alone, this year they will plant 300,000 trees.

“We have a 76% survival rate. If we plant 100,000, 76,000 are alive. One of the problems of working with life is that there is death. We have to try not to die at first”, says Ricardo Suárez, from Fundación Bosquizar.

The biologist Ricardo Suarez in his nursery in Río Ceballos, Córdoba (Argentina). Ramiro Pereira

This organization has an oiled and almost industrialized production and planting system where each person can plant about 600 specimens per day. “Everything we destroy takes 10,000 or 20,000 years to be what it was. We lose the genetics of those places,” says Suárez.

In addition to the environmental cost of destroying or altering a forest, setting it up implies a millionaire investment: more than 2,000 dollars per hectare. Renison calculates that the figure rises “five or ten times more” if the cost of the tree, the wiring and the care for more than 20 years are added.

“Hypothetically, a seedling (plant) costs a dollar with everything that means production, costs and everything that it demands. A seedling is a dollar, in 20 years it would be 20 dollars; half a million plants for 20 dollars, how much does it cost? 10 million dollars costs a forest”, concludes Aucca.