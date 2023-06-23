The Titan imploded, killing all five passengers on the submarine

The five passengers of the Titan, the submarine that disappeared in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean last Sunday during an excursion to admire the wreck of the Titanic, are all dead.

The certainty arrived in the late afternoon of Thursday 22 June when, about 500 meters from the bow of the Titanic, fragments belonging to the missing submarine were found.

The debris, a piece of the Titan’s rear cover and an external part of the hull plus other very small pieces, was identified by the Rov Odysseus 6k, one of the few robots in the world capable of reaching such extreme depths.

“That debris is consistent with a catastrophic pressure chamber leak. Condolences to the families” said US Coast Guard rear admiral John Mauger, who then added: “It’s a ruthless environment down there, there’s no certainty that we will recover them”.

The British entrepreneur Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, the CEO of OceanGate Stockton Rush and the expert pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet, therefore, most likely died instantly due to an implosion of the submarine.

For days it was hoped to be able to rescue the five passengers of the missing submarine by calculating the hours of oxygen available to the crew members. Then the tragic truth that extinguished all hope.

Now the many rescue vehicles that have arrived at the disaster site will try to recover the bodies of the passengers and also the debris of the Titan to try to understand what exactly happened.

Certainly, the submarine did not collide with the wreck of the Titanic: according to what was declared by the authorities, in fact, the bow of the transatlantic was intact and completely free of debris.