EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

In the harshest period of the coronavirus pandemic, when you could only leave home at dawn to play sports, the German Martin Thiel —one of the most influential scientists in Latin America, according to Stanford University— chose to go for a walk and pick up garbage with his own hands on the beach in Coquimbo, where he lives and works. “It helped me think and do a little exercise. I went out alone and in silence. And the next day more people joined without me saying a single word. Sometimes a gesture is enough to change things, ”she recalls.

Thiel is director of Garbage Scientists, a citizen science program made up of researchers from the Universidad Católica del Norte (UCN), marine biologists and volunteer teachers, which is dedicated to creating environmental awareness and quantifying, together with schoolchildren, the waste that dirty the beaches since 2007. “ With the boys and girls, we not only investigate the garbage, but also explore the sea, so that they know how a beach works, how the waves work, how the ocean currents run, the food webs between organisms, who eats whom, who They are the organisms most at risk of being impacted by plastics. We learn many things with the scientific method, not only the problem of garbage”, says Thiel.

In the last 15 years, the Garbage Scientists have worked with 1,500 schoolchildren who to date have led three garbage samplings on the Beaches, one of microplastics in Playas de Arena, two of garbage in rivers, and two national surveys of garbage to know the behavior and perception of people about the problem. Since 2018, they have also been doing research with schools in 11 other Latin American countries.

Heavy machinery carries out work to clean the flow of the Mapocho River at the height of Route 68. Cristian Soto Quiroz

“At first I had to explain to each school director what we wanted to investigate. Now we arrive and say: ‘We are the garbage scientists’ and they tell us: now, where do I sign?” Thiel describes the day he attends América Futura. It’s a holiday but he still works.

Also, Thiel just posted a international study in which eight researchers from different countries participated. Together they came to the conclusion that there are more than 170 trillion pieces of plastic that float in the world’s oceans.

He came to look for seaweed and found bottles

Thiel’s history with trash is ancient. In 1998, he came to Chile from Germany, his native country, to study algae in the high seas. “However, what I found was tons and tons of garbage floating in the sea. And this, despite time, does not end. The garbage is still there”, claims the academic from the Universidad Católica del Norte.

aerial views of the garbage accumulated in the Mapocho with route 68 in the sector of El Noviciado in the commune of Pudahuel. Cristian Soto Quiroz

It was surprising to the algae explorers to realize that there was no scientific data on how much trash existed, how much, where it was accumulating and, in particular, where this trash was coming from: Was it coming with the current from elsewhere? Did it come from here?

“Trash was always an issue. When we camped on the beaches we talked about it. And it was the marine biologist Nelson Vazquez, one of my companions on the first expedition, who said: ‘If this garbage comes from Chile, we have to educate. And we have to educate the younger ones because we can no longer educate the old ones”. That was the seed of the Garbage Scientists, a seed that grew into a permanent program.

Today they hold outreach talks and people tell Thiel: “It’s good that you work with children, because they are the future of humanity.” And that phrase takes him out of his center: “No! You are the future of humanity! ”, He replies raising his voice. “Because you are the person who can make decisions: not these poor children. They cannot decide what they are going to buy, what they are going to produce. They don’t vote. Of course the children are worried, but the decisions are up to you. We cannot wash our hands of it and say that children are the future. They are going to save the world one day, when I am gone, ”he replies furiously.

In addition to making a register of the waste abandoned on the beaches, another of the purposes of the Garbage Scientists is for children to learn to do ‘citizen science’ together with motivated scientists and teachers.

Sectors surrounding the river were flooded as a result of the flooding and overflow of the same. Affecting a Motel, a sports club and some houses in the sector. Cristian Soto Quiroz

“Science has to be for everyone and by everyone. That is essential. Everyone can share and contribute. Today we have so many challenges in the world: environmental, social and economic problems… With everyone’s help we can document, diagnose and find solutions. We want them to at least know the value of science. Not all of them are going to be scientists, but some are going to be teachers, or they are going to work in companies, or in municipalities, or they are going to be politicians and they are going to make decisions. And if these decisions are based on scientific knowledge, we will always be better off”, reflects Thiel in a conversation with América Futura.

Ask. In practical terms, what can be done?

Answer. Do not consume single-use plastics. Avoid supermarkets because everything in there is covered in disposable plastic. Today in Chile, if you want to buy mineral water —note that I am only talking about water— you can only buy it in single-use plastic bottles. That seems an atrocity to me.

Q. In Chile there is supposed to be a waste management law….

R. That it is only on paper: it is not being implemented, because there is no control. What there is is pure laziness. Because when we leave the house we are not willing to take a bowl or a spoon with us because we are going to drink the coffee in a plumavit glass with a spoon that we use for three seconds and throw it away. I have spoken with toxicologists and they have told me: ‘Please: never again drink tea or coffee from a glass of plumavit [poliestireno]’. When you add this hot liquid, many of these chemicals get into your coffee or tea. This is very urgent.

Q. Where does the garbage on the beaches come from?

R. The garbage that is in Chile is Chilean. It doesn’t come from elsewhere. That is very obvious. And it is required confirmed. Which, despite everything, is good news, because it depends only on us that there is no garbage. There are countries that have to deal with waste that comes from other countries, carried by the current.

Tons of garbage are removed from the Mapocho River bed at the intersection with Route 68. Cristian Soto Quiroz

Q. What does garbage do to marine nature?

R. There are many species that are confronted with plastics every day. There are species that are more susceptible than others. What I have seen is that turtles suffer doubly because they ingest large plastics and also get entangled in them. It is also known that in Rapa Nui there are birds that have hundreds of microplastics in their stomachs. When you see this, can you continue buying mineral water in a disposable container? Can you still use plastic bags?

The next day is a business day. Martin Thiel takes his bike very early and goes to the university, pedaling. The scientist knows that there is no better way to preach than by example.