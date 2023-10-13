Who was he Unity CEO has left the company with immediate effect after it promoted hostile collection measures for developers who use this programming tool, aimed at collecting money for each download of a specific title.

The independent studies who support their work through the aforementioned platform, expressed their discontent in the media and even threatened to withdraw their products from digital stores as a measure of protest against such an unfriendly commercial decision.

Despite the above, Unity had to back down and reformulate its collection policies under a less aggressive scheme to save its image, in addition to putting an end to the employment relationship it had with John Riccitiello over a decade where the company grew considerably.

Riccitiello He has been a successful businessman throughout his professional career, however, he has been involved in various scandals by putting a fierce commercial ambition that although it has borne fruit in investment returns for shareholders, it has never managed to empathize with consumers.

In addition to all the controversy, in mid-2022, the executive insulted the creators of the video games, calling them stupid if they did not emphasize monetization. The criticism was not enough for John Riccitiello to rectify it and he only published a brief message on social networks disguised as an apology.

The most controversial thing about this problem is that before the protests by the creative teams broke out, Mr. Riccitiello sold 50 thousand shares that he owned from Unity, generating speculation that he could repurchase them at a lower price in the medium term.

John Riccitiello He also served as the head of Electronic Artswhere he had the nerve to want to charge the gamers for every reload they did with the weapons in Battlefield 3in addition to being the architect of having conceived the collectible cards of the Ultimate Team from the saga FIFAtoday renamed as EA FC.

Without a doubt, the step of Riccitiello by the entertainment industry has served to establish the foundations of both micro transactions and the sale of downloadable content, and although they have allowed large corporations to obtain million-dollar profits in this section, questionable techniques to do so will always persist and that unfortunately are have become a standard.