Bridgestone EMEA (Bridgestone), BB&G Group and Versalis (Eni) have recently announced, in a joint official note, that they have reached an agreement aimed at creating a circular supply chain to transform end-of-life tyres (ELT) into new tyresThe agreement brings together the innovative capacity, experience and technological skills of the three companies, aiming to develop a model for the creation of an increasingly sustainable supply chain on an industrial scale.

Every year, according to the Tire Industry Project of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD)about one billion tires reach the end of their useful life. Bridgestone, Versalis and BB&G are committed to creating innovative and more sustainable solutions for the synthetic rubber industry, helping to maximize the complete lifecycle of tires. The partnership will help support the sustainability goals of all three companies.

End-of-life tyres (ELTs) will be transformed, through pyrolysis, into an oil (TPO – Tyre Pyrolysis Oil) that can be used to create high-quality elastomers comparable to those obtained from traditional feedstock for the production of new tyres. The collaboration between the three companies aims to promote the development of pyrolysis and pyrolysis oil production technology, as well as to reposition the new polymers on the market as a valuable circular resource for the production of new tires.

The partnership leverages BB&G’s thermomechanical pyrolysis process to recycle end-of-life tires on a commercial scale. BB&G has built and operated two generations of pilot plants over the past 10 years and recently commissioned its first commercial-scale production line to validate the feasibility and quality of the process. BB&G’s TPO plant is located in Fatima, Portugal, and was successfully started up on July 15. In the coming months, the first quantities of BB&G recycled pyrolysis oil will be fed into Versalis’ production cycle for the production of circular elastomers with which Bridgestone will produce a first batch of tyres in early 2025. BB&G’s TPO plant will help optimise this new supply chain and play a crucial role in facilitating the circularity of tyres globally.

Versalis, Eni’s chemical company, develops complementary technologies and processes for the mechanical and chemical recycling of polymers; is also committed to the diversification of feedstock, both from renewable sources and from secondary raw materials. Thanks to this collaboration, and to its own technological supply chain for recycled materials, Versalis will be able to integrate BB&G recycled oil into its production cycle and expand the range of Balance® products, certified ISCC PLUS. Versalis elastomers are designed to guarantee high performance.

Bridgestone, a global leader in tire manufacturing and sustainable mobility solutionswill use the Versalis Balance® range to produce tyres with a higher content of secondary raw material rubber.

Laurent Dartoux, Group President Bridgestone EMEA and Global Sustainability Initiative Lead Bridgestone Corporation, commented: “At Bridgestone, we have set a goal of working with 100% sustainable materials by 2050, and product recycling and reuse is an important part of achieving this goal. Collaborating with industry leaders such as BB&G Group and Versalis to research, implement and overcome the challenge of tyre recycling will help make this happen; it also supports the values ​​expressed by the Bridgestone E8 commitment, as well as our global EVERTIRE initiative, which focuses on co-creating new, more sustainable ways to maximise the value of our tyres throughout their lifecycle.”.

Adriano Alfani, CEO of Versalis (Eni), declared: “In line with our circularity strategy, we have developed low carbon footprint solutions that fit perfectly into the value chain we have created with our industry partners, Bridgestone EMEA and BB&G Group. Thanks to this agreement we will be able to provide maximum value to our customers and introduce an innovative boost in the tyre sector, furthering our commitment to circularity and the development of more sustainable mobility.”.

Germano Carreira, CEO of BB&G, concluded: “This strategic partnership with industry leaders such as Bridgestone and Versalis represents a huge step forward in achieving our visionary goal of accelerating tire recycling worldwide; it validates the value of our patented technology and recognizes the perseverance that has brought us to this crucial point, allowing us to expand our technology into multiple geographies. This collaboration is not just about advancing our products; it is a joint effort to increase circularity in the industry, in line with global sustainability goals.”.