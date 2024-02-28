“The” or “the” tire? How do you spell that? What is the correct form to use today,”the tire” or “the tire?

Grammatically, the exact form is “the tire“. According to the rules of the Italian language, the masculine article “the” is placed before words that begin with impure s, sc, z, ps, gn, pn, x, y, joi when it has a consonantal sound. In the term “tire“, the letter “p” performed by “n“, forming a consonant pair that falls into the category of “impure s” for Italian grammar; therefore the correct use is “the tire”.

At the same time, with regards to theindefinite article to be used before the term “tire“, the grammatically correct form would be “one“. However, both in everyday use and sometimes in more formal contexts, the form “a” with truncation. This variation has become common in spoken language and, in some cases, even in written language.

In everyday speech it is normal to practically always come across the use of the word “tire” with definite articles “The” (for the singular) and “i” (for the plural). Who still says “the tyre”?

The tire can be used today, it is more familiar

Given that in common Italian colloquial usage, but also in narrative and journalistic language, “the tire“, we can say, as also confirmed by Treccanithat today “the tire” And “the tyres” represent a less formal variant compared to “lo tyre” and with an easier and better-sounding pronunciation. For what concern Zanichelli dictionary has expressed its opinion in this regard prof. Lorenzo Enriques according to which “…in common use the forms prevail (equally correct) 'the tyre, of the tyre, the tyres, of the tyres, …'

In summary, “the tire” is the correct form according to grammatical rules, but in everyday Italian speech we tend to use “il tyre” more frequently and it is recommended to use the latter form.

Therefore, he should also be retired dated opinion of the Accademia della Crusca released in 2002, over 20 years ago, which suggested using “the tyre”.

