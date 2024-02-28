They deflate SUV tires and are not prosecuted because they do not damage cars: the Tire Extinguishers, a movement born in March 2022 with actions in 13 cities in the United Kingdom, after record growth with attacks in 16 countries, from Sweden to Spain, from Switzerland to Holland, from Canada to the USA, now they are also in Italy.

“We deflated a tire on your SUV – a passage from the flyer that they leave under the windshield wiper – we are not angry with you, but with your car”. All to raise public awareness of the increased pollution and danger of these “gigantic cars” in urban centres, vehicles that make “cities more dangerous and polluted”.

In the last two weeks on their Telegram channel – from which it is possible to download the claim flyers in fourteen languages ​​- the Tire Extinguishers have claimed actions in Berlin (scourged by the phenomenon), Poitiers, Solihull. As for Italy, in January 30 vehicles were targeted in Milan, 70 in Turin between October and November. Now it is the Digos of the Bologna Police Headquarters who are investigating the blitz carried out over the weekend in the city, where some activists targeted around ten vehicles parked in the Andrea Costa, Zaragoza and Saffi areas.

The investigators' hypothesis is that, at least in Bologna, it is not an organized group that is acting but one or a few activists. The fuse, however, is triggered. And there is nothing to be done: if the perpetrator were identified, it would not be possible to accuse him of damage, given that in the blitz the tires are simply deflated.

“We want to live – they write on the flyer left after the raid – in the city with clean air and safe streets. Peaceful protests have failed, it's time to act. We have no leaders, everyone can join, using the simple instructions on the site.” And the instructions are those that explain how to deflate a tire in 10 seconds: “unscrew the cap on the tire valve, then to empty it of the air you need something that pushes down the pin located in the center of the valve”: that something can be “a small bean (we like green lentils, but you can also try gravel or coscous)”. In ten seconds the tire is deflated. Also online you can find the sticker and the claim sheet to leave on the windshield, translated into 14 languages ​​(including Italian).

Technical explanations and social analyzes aside (who among us wouldn't want to live in “cities with clean air and safe streets”), what is surprising about these Tire Extinguishers is the ferocious hatred they have towards cars. A blind (and therefore ignorant) hatred which in the end, as often happens, claims innocent victims: the Tire Extinguishers not infrequently hit plug-in hybrid SUVs which in terms of emissions are much greener than many small cars.

But in the end, the car always wins:

“Love me or hate me,

both things are in my favor.

If you love me, I will always be in your heart.

If you hate me, I will always be on your mind.” The Tire Extinguishers evidently do not know William Shakespeare.