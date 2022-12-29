Garum | Sommelier’s word
Las puntillas de Camuñas presents one of the great ‘coupages’ of the Region of Murcia in a serious, young and elegant red
A little over a year ago I was touring the different municipalities covered by the PDO Jumilla in an old and dilapidated Renault Megane with more than 25 years on its chassis. He barely climbed the slopes, his windows vibrated as soon as he stepped on a pebble and all his bones trembled. Like any self-respecting adventurer, he had the
#tiptoes #Camuñas #adventure #Jumilla
Leave a Reply