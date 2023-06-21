Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 8:18 p.m.



In recent years there are few who do not live glued to a mobile phone. In addition, social networks have become widespread and both young and old upload their snapshots to platforms such as Instagram or Facebook. One of the practices that has become most fashionable in recent years is that of the ‘selfie’. Selfie is the photograph taken by oneself, generally with a mobile phone and that ends up in a social network.

Surely some advice is useful for when that moment arrives when you want to capture an image with your group of friends and you are ready to take a selfie. Everyone is capable of taking a snapshot with their mobile, but there are people who know all the tricks to make their selfies perfect.

Tips to be favored in your ‘selfies’



1. Natural photos. The optics collects that one of the tips that you must take into account to take a good selfie is that the image is as natural as possible. One of the basic principles of taking a beautiful photograph is to make it look natural. You should try to be as relaxed as possible and not look at the camera as if you are posing. You can fix your sight on some element of the landscape.

Even if you pose naturally, seek to highlight what you like most about yourself at that moment. Hair, clothes, everything must be ideal. It is also important that you feel identified with the expression with which you are going to appear in the image so that it is as natural as possible.

2. The lighting. The most important thing in a photograph is lighting. Find a suitable place where the light is enough for everything to look good in the photo. Too strong light will burn the image, and conversely, too weak light will not bring out the details. In the article on optics, they point out that a good method can be to take advantage of natural light.

3. Choose the perfect background. As the photographer Josefina Andrés explains, the background has a great impact on the final effect of the image. You can make the best of your environment, a shelf full of books, a painting or some outdoor landscape. For self-portraits, the photographer tells Vogue magazine an infallible trick: «if you have white curtains, face them, with the window in front. You will have background and light insured ».

4. Filter. Although it is possible to take very beautiful photos without the need for filters, in some cases they can help you improve the aesthetics of the image. According to the optics, “choosing the same filter to improve your photos will give you consistency on the social networks where you share them.”

5. The mirror trick. The photographer talks about the mirror trick, in which this object can be another creative element in the photographs. «You can use a small mirror in bed, photographing only a part of your body, or a full-length one. The mirror brings a second meaning to photography: you look at me while I look at myself,” the photographer explained to Vogue.

6. The height of the chamber. The photographer explains that the height of the camera is an important factor to take into account, since it will distort your image. Andrés recommends placing the camera at eye level or slightly elevated.