Buying a used car always carries a lot of risk, as it can be difficult to determine if it has been properly maintained. However, knowing a few things about cars and using vehicle history can help negotiate a better price. Although negotiation is a peculiar art, you could bring the price of a car down to a fifth of its advertised value. carVertical’s automotive data experts share tips on how to communicate with sellers and master the negotiation process.

Each model has specific weak points, which you should know beforehand. Read the reviews on the Internet about the car you want to buy to find out about its possible problems and weaknesses. If you really love a car, don’t tell the seller, as it could make the negotiation more difficult. Even the prettiest used vehicle will probably have flaws. Corrosion, faulty electronics, worn tyres, fluid leaks, scratches and dents are easy for both professionals and inexperienced drivers to notice.

After inspecting the exterior and interior of a car, always take a test drive as it will reveal more information about a vehicle than anything else. Be sure to test a car on various terrains and at different speeds. Try all the gears, see if the brakes work well, and listen for any noise coming from the engine and suspension. Even the most insignificant issues should be discussed with the seller, so you can better negotiate the final price.

The seller always knows more about a vehicle than the buyer. This imbalance gives you a bargaining edge, unless you want to delve into the car’s past. Checking a vehicle’s history online can provide you with records on mileage fraud, damage, ownership changes, maintenance, and other useful information.

“If the buyer discovers a bad record or evidence of an accident, it can make the negotiation easier. Checking the history of a used car is an essential step and skipping it can lead to paying more for a vehicle in poor condition,” he says. Matas Buzelis, automotive expert and head of Communication at carVertical. 15.2% of all cars checked on carVertical had their mileage logged, while more than half (52.3%) had historical damage records. This shows that the chances of getting a car with a tampered odometer or cheap repairs are relatively high.