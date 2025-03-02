The tiny town of La Rioja with a restaurant recommended by The New York Times

In The heart of La Riojasurrounded by mountains and green landscapes, there is a small town that has captured the attention of one of the most prestigious newspapers in the world. Viniegra from belowwith only 73 inhabitants, it has been Outstanding in The New York Times Thanks to a restaurant that has conquered those who seek authentic homemade food.

Potatoes to La Riojana

The journalist David Farley, specialized in trips and gastronomy, has included Viniegra from below in a tour of the More rustic corners of La Rioja. His article highlights the natural beauty of this town, its tranquility and, above all, its culinary jewel: Irene meals house.

Irene meals house, the essence of Rioja cuisine

Located on Josefa Martínez street, Irene meals house opened its doors in 2013 with a clear philosophy: offer Homemade dishes elaborated with proximity ingredients and traditional recipes. At the head of the restaurant are Irene Sobrón, Vanesa Blanco and Ana Montero, three women who have turned this small establishment into a gastronomic reference in the region.

The restaurant was born almost by chance. Irene and her husband tried to establish a livestock school, but the project did not prosper. As an alternative, Irene began to cook, first as a form of subsistence and then as a passion that materialized at home Irene meals. Ten years later, his gastronomic proposal has been praised by international travelers and critics.

A letter that falls in love

The menu of the day, which has a price of 22 euros, is one of the hallmarks of the restaurant. Includes Five first and five second optionswith dishes that change according to the season and the products available. During his visit, David Farley tested some of the most emblematic specialties of the place, such as pork in tomato sauce, pork meatballs in orange sauce and an intense deer dish with mushroom sauce.

In addition, Casa Irene Meals is famous for her homemade croquettes, her Anguiano beans and her viniegra sausage. Proposals such as the dry menestra, the veal or pork bleeding with poached onion, cayenne and paprika, and the stew of deer with beer, a real delight for the most demanding palates are also highlighted.

An essential destination for gastronomy lovers

The recognition of The New York Times at home Meals Irene puts Viniegra from below as a destination of interest to travelers looking for authentic experiences. This small Riojan town not only offers exceptional kitchen, but also allows you to enjoy a unique natural environment, ideal to disconnect and explore the landscape wealth of La Rioja.

A gastronomic route through La Rioja: the municipalities with flavor for National Geographic



While reaching Viniegra from below, it implies traveling a narrow mountain road, the reward is immense: spectacular views, an atmosphere of unparalleled peace and a gastronomy that reflects the essence of Rioja cuisine. Without a doubt, a place that deserves to be discovered and enjoyed calmly.