If you grew up in the nineties, you must have seen the Tiny Toons. An animated series of Warner Bros. about little characters who trained to be the next Looney Tunes. Now your inner child will be happy to know that they are about to return.

Tiny Toons Looniversity will be the title of this new animated series with the characters of yesteryear. Although it was announced since 2020, until now there has been more news about it. It will arrive at some point in 2023 on Cartoon Network and HBO Max, although its exact release date is still unknown.

Initially, it will have two seasons and could be extended depending on the response of the public. It should be noted that it will not be a continuation of what we saw in the nineties, but rather it will be a kind of reboot. Perhaps as a way to also appear attractive to a whole new generation.

We recommend you: Warner Bros. says it will no longer cancel any more series and movies

Tiny Toons Looniversity will feature Steven Spielberg as one of its executive producers. He will be joined by Nate Cash, who is quite well known for directing Adventure Time, also serving as an executive producer. So we could say that this reboot is in good hands. Will they see it?

What is Tiny Toons?

Tiny Toon Adventures It was a very popular animated series in the nineties. In it we followed characters like Babs and Buster Bunny in their day-to-day school life. Along with them appear what we could consider children’s versions of the rest of the Looney Tunes.

Source: Warner Bros.

Like the latter, the humor lay in the parody of different situations and movies of the time, as well as the slapstick. Throughout its three seasons it was very successful, but unfortunately the studio decided to focus its efforts on the Animaniacs. It’s good to know that they will have another opportunity to captivate more audiences. Did you see it at the time?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about series and other topics.