James Rodríguez has once again played a leading role in recent days, due to the interview he offered on the channel WinSportswhere he talked about his future, the Colombian National Team and Colombian professional football.

One of the issues that raised more ‘thorns’ in the countryoccurred when midfielder 10 was consulted by the best players that the Colombian National Team has had over the years, without hesitating, James gave his top 3 and named two of his teammates from the tricolor.

“In the order you want to put them: Falcao, David Ospina and me”, explained James Rodríguez, who was included in the ranking and indicated the reasons for his response.

And I, from the numbers I did (…) That is my top 3, and each one will give their favorites See also MotoGP | Rins: "I won't be able to bring any of Suzuki into the new team"

“David has to be He has saved us many times, he is the one with the most matches. Falcao for what he has done, he has given us, the numbers that he also has, it was the best 9 in the world and in Colombia we have been lucky to have seen it top. And I, because of the numbers I did,” explained the man from Cucuta.

However, there were several fans of the Colombian National Team who went out through social networks to criticize the former Real Madrid player, who forgot international players like Mario Alberto Yepes, Carlos ‘el Pibe’ Valderrama and Freddy Rincón.

In fact, the 31-year-old Colombian pointed out in his response that they “were very good players, I respect them a lot, I have nothing against them but that is my top 3, and each one will give their favorites”, he expressed when talking about the figures of the 80s and 90s.

The ‘Tino’ sent a message to James

But the ranking of the three best players of the Colombian National Team did not sit well with Faustino Asprilla’s ears, who came out to talk about the issue that has become controversial in recent days in the country and with “great tact” sent a message to James Rodríguez.

James Rodríguez gave his podium and ‘Tino’ spoke about it.

For his generation they are what he said, but for those of my generation they are other

The former player of the tricolor was a guest of the program ‘Day by Day’ by Caracol and when asked about the subject, he affirmed that in his personal ranking He does not forget the footballers with whom he shared a dressing room.

​

“You have to explain that the history of Colombian soccer is great and extensive. The ones he mentions were the best in their time, but in mine, the best were ‘Pibe’ (Valderrama), Freddy (Rincón), (René) Higuita. For his generation they are the ones he said, but for those of my generation they are others, “said ‘Tino’.

In addition, the man from Tulueño did not add himself among the best of the Colombian National Team and subtly explained: “On this topic what there are are opinions, which are respectable. It is clear that those who saw them play (James Rodríguez, Radamel Falcao and David Ospina) will say that they are the best and those who saw us play will have another concept. That is what I think and maintain.”

