The ‘Tino’ Asprilla shakes the fans of Millonarios: did he salt it?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Celebration of Elvis Perlaza (left)
Gaston Britos. efe
Celebration of Elvis Perlaza (left)
The ex-soccer player spoke of Millos’ victory against Peñarol.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Millonarios beat Peñarol 2-0 on Thursday in Montevideo and climbed to the top of Group F of the Copa Sudamericana with a perfect score. Defender Elvis Perlaza and midfielder Oscar Cortés scored the goals that sealed the victory for those led by Alberto Gamero and that sank Carbonero to the bottom of the table.
(You may be interested: Alberto Gamero explodes for the concerts in El Campín)
One day after that victory, the ex-soccer player Faustino Asprilla made social networks tremble with a forceful phrase about the ambassador team, in the program ‘F360′ of ESPN Colombia.
Tino provokes Casale
El Tino affirmed that Millonarios is here to be champion of the Copa Sudamericana. He told it to Antonio Casalethe host of the program and renowned blue fan.
“Millionaires already looks like a champion, right?” Tino said with a hint of a smile that suggests that his phrase was more of a challenge to Casale, who tried to evade the sentence.
the journalist Pilar Velasquez He responded with another accurate phrase:
“He already got it out.”
Asprilla remained in his position and finished off: “Champion steps”, with the same ironic tone.
With his victory in Montevideo, Millonarios leads the group with six points, while the Brazilian América Mineiro has three, the Argentine Defensa y Justicia also accumulates three and Peñarol closes the table without points.
On the next date Millonarios will receive América and the Uruguayan team will visit Julio Vaccari’s Defensa y Justicia.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Tino #Asprilla #shakes #fans #Millonarios #salt
Leave a Reply