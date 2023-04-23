The ‘Tino’ Asprilla shakes the fans of Millonarios: did he salt it?

Millonarios beat Peñarol 2-0 on Thursday in Montevideo and climbed to the top of Group F of the Copa Sudamericana with a perfect score. Defender Elvis Perlaza and midfielder Oscar Cortés scored the goals that sealed the victory for those led by Alberto Gamero and that sank Carbonero to the bottom of the table.

One day after that victory, the ex-soccer player Faustino Asprilla made social networks tremble with a forceful phrase about the ambassador team, in the program ‘F360′ of ESPN Colombia.

Tino provokes Casale

Elvis Perlaza (cen.) celebrates the first goal of Millonarios. Photo: Gaston Britos. efe

El Tino affirmed that Millonarios is here to be champion of the Copa Sudamericana. He told it to Antonio Casalethe host of the program and renowned blue fan.

“Millionaires already looks like a champion, right?” Tino said with a hint of a smile that suggests that his phrase was more of a challenge to Casale, who tried to evade the sentence.

the journalist Pilar Velasquez He responded with another accurate phrase:

“He already got it out.”

Asprilla remained in his position and finished off: “Champion steps”, with the same ironic tone.

With his victory in Montevideo, Millonarios leads the group with six points, while the Brazilian América Mineiro has three, the Argentine Defensa y Justicia also accumulates three and Peñarol closes the table without points.

On the next date Millonarios will receive América and the Uruguayan team will visit Julio Vaccari’s Defensa y Justicia.

