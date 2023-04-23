Sunday, April 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The ‘Tino’ Asprilla shakes the fans of Millonarios: did he salt it?

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 23, 2023
in Sports
0
The ‘Tino’ Asprilla shakes the fans of Millonarios: did he salt it?


close

elvis pearl

Celebration of Elvis Perlaza (left)

Photo:

Gaston Britos. efe

Celebration of Elvis Perlaza (left)

The ex-soccer player spoke of Millos’ victory against Peñarol.

Millonarios beat Peñarol 2-0 on Thursday in Montevideo and climbed to the top of Group F of the Copa Sudamericana with a perfect score. Defender Elvis Perlaza and midfielder Oscar Cortés scored the goals that sealed the victory for those led by Alberto Gamero and that sank Carbonero to the bottom of the table.

See also  The 10 most expensive signings in the history of Tigres

(You may be interested: Alberto Gamero explodes for the concerts in El Campín)

One day after that victory, the ex-soccer player Faustino Asprilla made social networks tremble with a forceful phrase about the ambassador team, in the program ‘F360′ of ESPN Colombia.

Tino provokes Casale

Elvis Perlaza (cen.) celebrates the first goal of Millonarios.

Photo:

Gaston Britos. efe

El Tino affirmed that Millonarios is here to be champion of the Copa Sudamericana. He told it to Antonio Casalethe host of the program and renowned blue fan.

“Millionaires already looks like a champion, right?” Tino said with a hint of a smile that suggests that his phrase was more of a challenge to Casale, who tried to evade the sentence.

the journalist Pilar Velasquez He responded with another accurate phrase:

“He already got it out.”

Asprilla remained in his position and finished off: “Champion steps”, with the same ironic tone.

With his victory in Montevideo, Millonarios leads the group with six points, while the Brazilian América Mineiro has three, the Argentine Defensa y Justicia also accumulates three and Peñarol closes the table without points.

See also  Shakira vs. Piqué's mother: after a presentation with Bizarrap, they revive a tense fight

On the next date Millonarios will receive América and the Uruguayan team will visit Julio Vaccari’s Defensa y Justicia.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Tino #Asprilla #shakes #fans #Millonarios #salt

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Sappers spoke about remote mining of the area

Sappers spoke about remote mining of the area

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result