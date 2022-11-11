How it ended up on the bestseller list is no longer certain. At least not via the usual routes that a bestseller takes. because The days of bluegrass love Edward van de Vendel was already 23 years old, the reprint had been out for six months, and there was no noteworthy promotional campaign by the publisher. Nevertheless, the youth novel was suddenly a (modest) bestseller last month: the book came out of nowhere at number 53 on the list.

Edward van de Vendel: The days of bluegrass love.

Querido, 148 pages €16.99

Well, there’s no such thing as ‘out of nowhere’. Or is it? Perhaps someone in an online bookstore had accidentally clicked on five hundred copies instead of five, the author himself joked in an interview with NPO Radio 1.

The most likely explanation is that this success could well be the feat of the online phenomenon BookTok, videos on TikTok in which young people recommend books to each other, which has taken off so much since last summer that booksellers are again seeing bookish young people popping up in their shops. Whether that really explains the hype is unknown: TikTok videos are not easy to find (and the book has already fallen off the bestseller list).

But it would be right if the BookTokkers, who also en masse eat the pulp romance of the American Colleen Hoover (It Starts With Us is at number 41 in the bestseller list, It Ends With Us at 44), The days of bluegrass love would read. Not only is it a modern, award-winning literary youth book classic that deserves the attention revival, but it also fits the taste of the young adulttoday’s readers.

After that first bra experience, Tycho’s heart starts beating faster from the handsome Norwegian summer camp mate Oliver

It’s about love – romance, or romance, is the favorite genre among BookTokkers. And that love is not made childish: on the first page a bra is pulled from between two bodies. But perhaps more importantly, bluegrass love is not heteronormative love. After that first bra experience, Tycho’s heart beats faster especially from the handsome Norwegian summer camp mate Oliver. In 1999, not so much children’s literature was about love between boys in a non-problematising way, Van de Vendel also wrote his book to fill that gap. Meanwhile, love between boys is just as obvious in literature as it is among today’s young people.

Perhaps even more attractive than what the book describes is how Edward van de Vendel tells that story: with stylistic fireworks that fully reflect the passion of adolescent infatuation and lust. It’s not hard to sympathize with Tycho how all those summer nights “started with drying sentences and then felt each other’s contours. Outside on outside. Then the groping turned into a feeling of warm snow, of melting, liquid with a name.”

Yes, that’s a heavy, fat romance – but it also tries to find fresh words for that fresh lust and avoid clichés. You wish this tingling language many generations of new readers.