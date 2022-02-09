The Tinder scammer, turnover of 8.5 million. Become a movie

Yet another case of love scam on social media, perhaps the most sensational for the amount of money we are talking about, it becomes a documentary film for Netflix. Shimon Hayut, a 31-year-old Israeli, is known as “the crook of Tinder“. The prince of diamondsso he called himself – reads the Corriere della Sera – he introduced himself to young and beautiful women known on Tinder as Simon Levievson (nonexistent) of the diamond magnate (existing) Lev Leviev. He seduced them by showering them with luxuries: caviar, private jet rides, dinners at the Four Seasons. Then he borrowed huge loans from them, setting up complicated stories of “persecution” by the gods South African diamond cartels. With the money he received, he created more first fairytale dates to frame new ones victims.

Now some of these girls – continues the Corriere – are trying to join in a class action to recover about 730 thousand euros. The estimate of the police who have dealt with the case, the Norwegian, the British and the Greek, is that however he has pocketed himself over the years 8.5 million, by dozens of lured girls. On the loose, he denies any wrongdoing and it pays nothing: in 2019 he was arrested in Greece but then, extradited to Israel, he had served only 5 of the 15 months to which he was sentenced. The documentary shows the typical patterns of “Sentimental scams”a very common type of scam in the age of online love: strong emotions, such as those provoked by a courtship based on private jet rides and sweet wordsfalse identities e then requests for money.

