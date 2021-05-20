Dubai (Union)

The AFC has adopted the timing of the start of the matches and the stadiums that are held on them, as our team plays its matches at Zabeel Stadium in Al Wasl Club, while the matches of the other teams will be played in Al Maktoum Stadium in Al Nasr Club, as part of the joint Asian qualifying for the 2022 World Cup Finals and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Finals. It will take place from the third of next June.

Our team will start its matches in the remainder of the joint qualifiers against Malaysia on June 3 at 8:45 pm, and on June 7, it will face Thailand at 8:45 pm, and in the third match, it will face Indonesia on June 11 at 8:45 pm. Its matches are on June 15 against Vietnam at 8:45 pm.

On the other hand, team members and players celebrated coach Van Marwijk, on the occasion of his birthday, as they prepared a “cake”, after eating dinner, and congratulated him on this occasion, in an atmosphere full of joy and joy. Marvik expressed his happiness with this initiative that confirms the relationship Strong between him and the players.