AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic may re-enter the field against Cagliari on 18 January. On Tuesday, December 29, reports Football italia…

According to the newspaper, on Wednesday, December 30, the player must undergo a medical examination. During it, experts will determine how seriously the athlete was injured, writes RT…

It is noted that Milan do not intend to risk Ibrahimovic’s health. In this regard, the footballer will definitely not play in the matches against Benevento on January 3 and against Juventus on January 6.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was injured on November 22 in the match of the 8th round of the Italian football Serie A against Napoli. In a 39-year-old Swedish player, an initial physical examination revealed a muscle problem in his left thigh. Ibrahimovic was substituted in the match against Napoli in the 79th minute. As writes “Sport-Express”, the player was close to returning to the field when he was diagnosed with another muscle injury.

Thus, the footballer can enter the field on January 18 for a match against Cagliari.

This season, Ibrahimovic has played 12 matches and scored 12 goals in all tournaments.

On December 27, Ibrahimovic named the best, in his opinion, football player in the world. It turned out to be Diego Maradona.