The gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia will start operating in a few months

The operation of the underwater gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia will be restored in a few months. About it reported Janne Grönlund, director of the Finnish operating company Gasgrid Finland, in a conversation with Demokraatti.

According to him, there is currently no information about the exact location of the leak. He also emphasized that he did not want to speculate on the possible causes of the incident due to lack of information.

Grönlund added that it will take several days to access the gas pipeline, as permitting procedures must be completed and equipment must be prepared.

Earlier on October 8, the underwater gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia was blocked. The reason for this decision was an alleged gas leak. Around 2 a.m., Gasgrid Finland and Estonian gas transmission system operator Elering noticed an unusual drop in pressure in the undersea gas pipeline between the countries.