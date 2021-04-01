Russian students will be able to fully participate in the new Erasmus + student exchange program from 2022, this year it is possible to join only in a few areas. This was reported to “Izvestia” in the National office of the program in the Russian Federation.

The new program is in the process of launching, so it is impossible to start full-fledged training this year. The selection of students is taking place against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, due to which the total number of student volumes has decreased by 70%.

For the period from 2021 to 2027, Erasmus + launches an updated program, the budget for it for the next seven years has been almost doubled – from € 14.7 billion in 2014-2020 to € 26.2 billion.

The Erasmus educational exchange program has existed in the European Union since 1987. In 2014, it was reformed into Erasmus +, expanding the range to vocational training, adult education, youth exchanges, as well as exchanges of youth specialists and sports coaches.

According to the EC, since 2014, about 13.2 thousand Russian students have taken part in Erasmus +, about 9.8 thousand citizens of the European Union have been trained in the Russian Federation. The most popular among Russians are Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Poland, and the priority is art and the humanities; business, management, law and politics; social sciences, journalism and information sphere.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Exchange admission: when students from the Russian Federation will be able to fully travel to the EU