Kullback economist: yuan could replace dollar and become world currency in ten years

It will take at least ten years for the Chinese yuan to take the place of the US dollar and become the world’s currency. Nikolai Kulbaka, Associate Professor of the RANEPA, Candidate of Economic Sciences, shared this opinion. His words leads URA.RU.

The expert believes that in the near future no one will deliberately challenge the primacy of the dollar, calling this idea senseless and stupid. Kullbacka notes that usually the process of replacing the hegemonic currency happens on its own when the country’s economy weakens. “If everyone uses the dollar, then it is unprofitable for everyone to change it. China is still very far from it,” he pointed out.

The economist explained that there are several conditions for a currency to become a world currency. First of all, it is a large, stable economy with a stable economic history. And currently only the United States is responsible for this. At the same time, China’s economic history is bad – short and not reliable, he stressed.

Earlier it was reported that Russians are massively buying Chinese yuan – in 2022, the volume of trade in this currency on the Moscow Exchange increased 40 times. Also in the Russian Federation, lending in yuan has grown. This growth is explained both by rates lower than those for ruble loans, and by the demand for converting loans from “unfriendly” currencies.