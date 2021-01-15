People who have had COVID-19 remain immune to coronavirus for three to five months. Such terms, with reference to preliminary research data, were named by the director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Vasily Akimkin, reports TASS…

At the same time, Akimkin noted that after the third month, the immunity of COVID-19 patients begins to decline. He referred to the experience of the employees of his research institute, among whom there are quite a large number of patients who have been ill and who are monitoring the state of their body.

He also noted that there are no repeated cases of the disease among the employees of the research institute, which may indicate that they have developed cellular immunity. At the same time, Akimkin pointed out the need for further research in order to determine what level of antibodies is protective, which will help resolve the issue of revaccination.

Earlier, immunologist, Ph.D. Nikolai Kryuchkov listed five conditions for re-infection with coronavirus. According to him, infection is possible even with a high content of antibodies in the blood after recovery. In particular, if the body is weakened, for example, due to severe chronic diseases, there may be a gap in its defense against the virus, despite the presence of antibodies and cellular immunity.