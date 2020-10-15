Unmanned vehicles MADI, the Center for Traffic Management (TSODD) and KamAZ will appear on the roads of Russia in 2020. This was announced by the representative of the working group of NTI “Autonet”, the press secretary of the NP “Glonass” Yaroslav Fedoseev on October 15.

“The cars of the GKU TsODD, MADI and KamAZ were given the opportunity to test <...>. In the near future we will see them on the roads of Russia “, – he is quoted as saying “RIA News”…

Fedoseyev said that testing will take place in Moscow, Moscow region, Tatarstan and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. By the end of the year, new developers will also join testing in the Russian Federation.

“It is planned to withdraw both freight transport and passenger vehicles of low carrying capacity. Each organization will present its cars, ”added the representative of“ Avtonet ”.

According to him, the experiment will test the operation of V2X communication technologies, with the help of which cars will be able to transmit data at a distance between any cars, traffic lights, pedestrian crossings, intersections and other objects.

Fedoseev assured that the number of accidents involving drones will be reduced “to zero.”

On September 16, the first commercial transportation of cargo by an unmanned vehicle was carried out in Russia – the unmanned Gazelle transported almost a ton of vegetables from Vladimir to Moscow.

Since the end of 2018, Russia has been conducting an experiment on the operation of unmanned vehicles on public roads; it is designed for three years. The first five drones in the framework of the state experiment were released on the roads of Moscow last summer by Yandex.

Initially, cars with operators were allowed to move on public roads in Moscow and Tatarstan, later the Vladimir, Leningrad, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Novgorod, Samara regions, St. Petersburg and other regions joined the project, writes “Gazeta.ru”…