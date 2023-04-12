The implementation of the Russian missions “Luna-26” and “Luna-27” will begin in 2027-2028

The implementation of the Russian missions “Luna-26” (orbital) and “Luna-27” (landing) will begin in 2027-2028. Corresponding updated dates are given in government materials for the visit by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to the Lavochkin Research and Production Association. This is reported TASS.

“In the short term, tentatively starting from 2027-2028, it is planned to implement missions with an orbital spacecraft [космическим аппаратом] “Luna-26” and the landing spacecraft “Luna-27″,” the materials say.

The papers note the relationship between the two missions, in particular, it is argued that the launch of the spacecraft will make it possible to study the Moon both from orbit and from the surface. The completion of the program is called the Luna-28 mission, which involves the delivery of samples of lunar soil to Earth.

In February, Roskosmos reported that the timing of the launch of the Russian missions Luna-26 and Luna-27 would be specified after the release of the relevant technical projects.

In the same month, the state corporation announced that the launch of the Luna-25 interplanetary automatic station was scheduled for July.