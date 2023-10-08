CNMO: Apple will launch iPhone 16 into early production in December

Apple has planned the start of production of the iPhone 16, the next line of smartphones. About it reports Chinese edition of CNMO.

As media sources have learned, the American corporation has already created an early prototype of the iPhone 16 and has already tested a sample. Apple has also set up a production line in Chengdu, China, where other smartphone prototypes will be created in early December.

Insiders revealed information that from the beginning of 2024 Apple will gradually scale up production. Thus, in March and April, the corporation intends to reach an agreement with component suppliers and organize the production of gadgets. Typically, widespread production of new Apple smartphones begins in the summer.

The material says that the new series will consist of four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. According to insiders, the models will receive a frameless design, as well as new materials that will make smartphones stronger, thinner and lighter. In addition, Apple intends to improve the titanium case in top models.

At the beginning of October, Apple introduced an iOS update that should fix overheating of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max smartphones. Device users have previously complained about increased heating of devices.