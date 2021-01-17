The third coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center, will appear in civilian circulation in March this year. On Sunday, January 17, Deputy Director General of the Center for Project Activities and Innovations Konstantin Chernov said about the deadlines. TASS…

In December it became known that the drug was proposed to be called “Dude” – a compound from the words “Chumakov” and “vaccine”. At the same time, it is believed that most likely, it will receive the name “KoviVak”.

Earlier, the Gamalea Epidemiology and Microbiology Center (Sputnik V) and the Vector Virology and Biotechnology Center (EpiVacCorona) registered their preparations.