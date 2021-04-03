The head of Rosnedr, Evgeny Kiselev, predicted the timing of the depletion of recoverable oil reserves in Russia. He spoke about this in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to him, there will be enough oil in Russia for another 58 years. At the same time, Kiselev stressed that this calculation is based on the current level of technology development, and with their development, the term will be postponed.

The head of the federal agency also noted that it will be possible to sell oil and make a profit only for the next 19 years, since not all of its production is profitable. Nevertheless, the emergence of new technologies can change this situation, he summed up.

Earlier, the international consulting and analytical agencies Wood Mackenzie and Westwood Global Energy, having analyzed the data of mining companies at the end of 2020, announced Russia’s leadership in hydrocarbon exploration. According to Westwood’s findings, the Russian Federation accounted for 70 percent of the world’s oil and gas reserves discovered last year.