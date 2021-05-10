The head of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Alexander Kozlov, predicted in an interview with RBC that the provision of all oil reserves in Russia with current production is 59 years, natural gas – 103 years. The content of the conversation leads RIA News…

According to him, somewhere there are deposits that are being released, and there are those that have not yet received full load. “In any case, it is necessary to develop geological exploration, including in hard-to-reach places. We are faced with the task of loading the Northern Sea Route, ”said Kozlov.

The minister said that it is not easy to keep the cost of developing hard-to-recover oil. He noted that Russia’s foreign partners do not provide an opportunity to use certain technologies.

At the same time, the development of technologies in Russia contributes to the creation of new jobs, as citizens in the industry are engaged not only in upstream and downstream, but also in related fields such as oilfield services. “And the state helps our companies, taking on part of the obligations, for example, for geological exploration,” said Kozlov.

Earlier, the head of Rosnedra, Evgeny Kiselev, predicted the timing of the depletion of recoverable oil reserves in Russia. According to him, there will be enough oil in Russia for another 58 years. At the same time, Kiselev stressed that this calculation is based on the current level of technology development, and with their development, the term will be postponed.