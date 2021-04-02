Post-registration studies of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be completed by about mid-June. Such terms were revealed RIA News Director of the Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Gamaleya of the Russian Ministry of Health Alexander Gintsburg.

According to him, after that the report will be submitted to the experts of the Ministry of Health, who must make a decision on permanent registration of the vaccine. At the same time, Gunzburg noted that there would be no fundamental changes in the instructions after the completion of the tests.

Earlier, Gunzburg spoke about the antibodies he had left after being vaccinated with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine a year ago. He recently passed an antibody test, which showed that he retained strong immunity, and does not need a new vaccine yet. “More than 3200. This is a very high figure. This is beyond all possible limits, ”he said.

Sputnik V is the first registered Russian coronavirus vaccine based on adenovirus. The drug is registered in more than 50 countries. Currently, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization.