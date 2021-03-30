In February, when Chile celebrated being the most rapidly vaccinated country in Latin America, six actors were ready to present a play by Jean Anouilh, Ladies’ orchestra. The cast was luxurious —Luis Gnecco, Tomás Vidiella, Cristián Campos— and the theater was one of the most important in Santiago: the Teatro Oriente. The piece, set in post-war France and in which a group of women plays music for patients with constipation, “fit the reality we were living,” explained Jorge González Granic, executive director of the Fundación Cultural de Providencia, who manages the theater, and recalled Anouilh’s phrase, about how “the tragic, sometimes, produces laughter.”

But there was no time for laughter. After the first three performances at the end of February, one of the actors, Cristián Campos, revealed that his last PCR test had come out positive. The theater immediately canceled the following performances, but it was too late: 83-year-old actor Tomás Vidiella also had the virus. He had to be hospitalized immediately and died days later. He was one of the most beloved actors in the Chilean theater guild. “Being an actor, I have died many times. I would only like to find myself in the afterlife with Marilyn Monroe ”, he had declared a year earlier.

Set design for the play ‘Blindness’ at the Teatro de los Insurgentes in Mexico City. BLINDNESS

Two more actors – of the six who acted – were also infected. One of them, Luis Gnecco (known for playing Pablo Neruda in Pablo Larraín’s film, Neruda), He was also admitted to a hospital, as was Patricio Ayala, the production’s stylist. The coronavirus, apparently, had been on stage with all of them, despite the fact that the Oriente Theater had planned all possible protection measures: limiting the capacity to 75 spectators in a theater with 913 seats, special masks for the actors, ventilation, PCR tests and a dressing room for Vidiella himself. “Unfortunately we are immersed in an aggressive and capricious world pandemic,” published the Providencia Cultural Foundation on March 16. In Chile, infections have continued to increase and Santiago is once again in confinement.

The tragedy of the Teatro Oriente happened just when the stages of Latin America are trying different experiments to return to act in front of the public live and not only in front of a television screen, Zoom, or YouTube. In Mexico City, for example, the Teatro de los Insurgentes opened in March to present Blindness, a monologue inspired by Essay on Blindness by José Saramago, but transformed into a complex production of lights and sound. In Blindness —An English adaptation that premieres on April 2 in New York, where theaters have been closed for a year— the capacity is very small and the audience is sitting on the stage, five feet away. Through disinfected headphones they can hear (and follow in the theater space) the voice of the protagonist, who tries to survive a strange pandemic in which everyone has gone blind. “I could never think of theater as a non-face art”, says Marina de Tavira, the actress in the play, about this theatrical experiment in which the public never finds her. “It may be that in Blindness the actor or actress is not there, but what there are are spectators who look at each other while this experience is happening ”.

Another experiment that mixes a reduced capacity with an innovative audiovisual production is the play Infinite, which was presented this month at the Colón Theater in Bogotá, one of the main ones in the Colombian capital. At the end of last year, the Colón invited Carmen Gil, director of the collective of actors Quinta del Lobo, to imagine a multimedia work to reactivate the theater, and in which the same place became a screen with rays of light that cover all space. Gil proposed to do an interactive web page where more than 200 people wrote their anonymous testimony in pandemic, which were divided into four themes: Revelations, Nostalgia, Detachments and Omens. The testimonies were later interpreted in four short films –performances dance and singing— and, from March 19 to 21, in four daily performances and with a very small capacity (200 seats out of the almost 1,000 that the theater has), the public was able to see the performance live.

“We did not have a script in the traditional sense, because ours is not traditional theater,” said Gil, the director, who worked on this multimedia experiment with digital artist Sebastián González and musician Camilo Giraldo. “At the last show the tickets were sold out, many young people and many old people came. People have learned to live with the virus and, let’s say, this was an opportunity to connect again. “

Buenos Aires is another of the cities that, since November, has tried to connect very slowly with the theatrical audience. Sandra Comisso, director of the web All Theater and journalist of the newspaper Clarion, says that of the more than 400 theaters in the city – between public, commercial and independent theaters – 90% are closed. The small ones that have dared to open are unable to sustain themselves economically with a capacity of 30%, and only the most commercial ones, such as Broadway or the Comafi Multiteatro on Corrientes Street, have been able to change their air conditioning equipment to reinforce sanitary measures. But it has been difficult to bring audiences back. “Those who attend the theater the most, in general, are over 40 years old, an adult audience, which is at greater risk,” explains Comisso.

One of the works that have been presented is Pack, the Spanish piece inspired by the La Manada rape case, adapted in Argentina for the El Picadero theater. “The actors on stage wore a mask when they had to approach, and at other times, with more distance on stage, they took it off,” explains Comisso. “I have been to a couple of functions and it is rare to see the rooms in the middle. But when the show ends there is always an emotion, for everyone’s endurance. There is like a catharsis both on stage and among those below. People miss the theater and any return is very emotional. “