Undoubtedly, Tom holland He is one of the most famous actors among the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home, fans are waiting to fill theaters to see what will happen to the arachnid and find out if the famous Spiderverse comes true.

But beyond the actor being popular for his performance, Holland is recognized among the Marvel fandom for being in charge of unintentionally sharing spoilers, which many times have been key pieces in knowing what to anticipate for the future of the MCU. Let’s review several of them.

The title of Spider-Man: far from home

In 2018, Tom Holland took to social media to reach out to his fans and provide an update on his upcoming projects. Although he admitted that he had no information, he showed on his Instagram account a tablet with the cover of the script of the film that came: Spider-Man: far from home.

Spider-Man is a trilogy – the time Holland confirmed it

It’s no secret that Marvel likes to plan its movies and create long-running stories that take years to pay off. In the case of the new Spider-Man trilogy, Holland accidentally blurted out at Homecoming press conferences that Sony and Marvel were planning more Peter Parker movies., something that until that moment was not known.

When he got ahead of Avengers: infinity war

The 2018 film by the Russo brothers was one of Marvel Studios’ best-kept secrets, causing great secrecy around the production. But the study did not imagine that Tom Holland, who had to enter a cinema full of fans to promote the film, would shout out loud: “I’m alive!”, Something that anticipated that death at the hands of Thanos would come to the Avengers.

Fake Marvel scripts for Tom Holland

During their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show to promote Infinity War, the cast was seen discussing the bogus scripts that are often given to cast members. Tom Holland said that during the reading days he got the version that Spider-Man was in space and that he thought it was false. But, as we all saw in the movie, it turned out to be real.

The Avengers 4 spoiler

In 2018, Tom Holland talked about working on Avengers: endgame and briefly discussed the process of being a part of the quantum realm. This gave clues to how Peter Parker survived the events of Avengers: infinity war and how this film and Ant-Man and the Wasp are related to the film that ended phase 3 of Marvel’s MCU.

Tom Holland confirmed spoiler for Spider-Man: no way home

Weeks ago and speaking to CinemaBland, Tom Holland touched on the Venom 2 post-credit scene and revealed something fans had no idea about: Tom Hardy came to the set of No way home to shoot new footage. This was confirmed by Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige and Sony’s Amy Pascal.