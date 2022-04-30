These are the seasons in which Real Madrid were champions of the league championship with more days in advance:
The Whites managed to win the league championship for the first time in their history with four games to play. For five years, the meringues dominated the leagues from beginning to end.
Hugo Sánchez’s Real Madrid was once again crowned champion four days in advance. The Mexican became one of the best strikers in the world throughout the decade.
Again we jump a year to reach the last league win of that century with four games to play. Hugo Sánchez’s Real Madrid managed to once again leave Koeman’s Barça and company with honey on their lips.
Ancelotti’s Madrid have been proclaimed champions of the league championship in this afternoon’s game against Espanyol. Benzema as the top star has commanded the whites in what has been a too placid league.
We are talking about an absolute dominance at European level of Real Madrid during the sixties. Di Stéfano and company won absolutely everything dressed in white.
No one in those days questioned the superiority shown by Real Madrid on the pitch. Gento, Di Stéfano and Puskas made the football scene fall in love with their undoubted quality.
Santillana and Amancio’s Real Madrid took the trophy five days in advance, proving that there was no one to match them. It is curious because the year before, the culé team achieved it with the same number of games to play.
