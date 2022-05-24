Last weekend, OL Lyon won the 2021-2022 UEFA Women’s Champions League in a hearty final against FC Barcelona, who were seeking their second European title. However, for Lyon this was nothing new, as they won nothing more and nothing less than their eighth Champions League in their history. For this reason, here we bring a brief review of some of their most important finals that have given them European glory that today makes them the most successful team in the world.
Barcelona’s record against Lyon in the Champions League has not been the best, because prior to the most recent final, a few years ago, the Blaugranas lived through a real nightmare when they reached their first Champions League final, as Lyon scored 4 goals against them With a hat-trick from Hegerberg in the first half and convincingly, Lyon won the final and added its sixth Champions League title
Lyon’s fourth Champions League title came in what was the first UEFA Champions League final between two teams from the same country, and also rival teams. PSG and Lyon faced each other in Cardiff City and the title had to be decided on penalties, even reaching sudden death. In the end, victory went to Lyon when PSG goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek failed to take a penalty.
One of the several finals that Lyon has played against Wolfsburg was that of 205-2016 in Reggio Emilia, Italy, when in regular time they had finished in a tie at 1 with goals from Popp and Hegerberg, the title would be defined from the eleven steps with Hegerberg missing his penalty, but ultimately taking the glory along with Lyon by winning 4-3.
We go back to 2011 more than 10 years ago when Lyon won their first UEFA Champions League in London, England after beating the German team Potsdam 2-0, a team that even came as favorites but, with goals from Renard and Dickenmann, was overtaken by the French.
Two years after facing each other in Italian territory, Lyon and Wolfsburg met again in a European final, this time, in Ukraine, when in regular time it ended in a goalless draw, it would be in extra time when the goal festival would fall , because although Wolfsburg opened the scoring, Lyon closed it with 4 goals that gave him the fifth cup to his record.
