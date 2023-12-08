Militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) complain about the quality and quantity of shells they receive “from all over the world.” A British newspaper wrote about this on December 8 The Times.

“In the summer we had ten times more ammunition, and of better quality. <...> Now they bring us shells from all over the world, of varying quality, and we receive only 15 pieces for three days,” the publication quoted the words of Ukrainian sergeant Taras with the call sign Fizruk.

The military man also noted that last week the Ukrainian army received a batch of shells that contained a lot of substandard shells.

In addition, the newspaper reported that due to a lack of ammunition, the artillerymen of the 47th Ukrainian brigade were unable to resist the Russian military on the northern flank near Avdiivka.

On December 7, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were forced to go on a strategic defense in an attempt to resist the advance of Russian troops. In addition, the material clarifies that the failures of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army force Western countries to question the provision of new assistance to Kyiv.

In an interview with the German television channel Das Erste, which was broadcast on December 1, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the situation in Ukraine could worsen due to a lack of assistance from Western countries.

Later, on December 3, military expert Vasily Dandykin, in a conversation with Izvestia, called the words of the NATO Secretary General about the worsening situation in Ukraine a cry for Stoltenberg’s unfulfilled hopes.

He also drew attention to the fact that Western countries were talking about a ceasefire in order to allow the Kyiv regime to sit out and spend the winter.

In addition, on December 1, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted that “voices are heard” in the West in favor of negotiations with Russia, although he personally does not feel forced by his partners to engage in dialogue with Moscow. The day before, Zelensky complained that Ukraine had “fallen out of the focus of attention of the world community.”

On November 1, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, said in an interview that Ukrainian troops could not achieve a breakthrough, since the conflict had reached a dead end. Prolongation of hostilities carries great risks for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

At the end of October, former adviser to the ex-president of Ukraine Oleg Soskin said that the current Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky is hiding the truth about the failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the front line. As Soskin noted, Zelensky is lying to Ukrainians about losses in the army and the full support of Kyiv from the West.

On October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that Ukraine would only last a week if supplies of Western weapons stopped. He said that since the beginning of the counter-offensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost over 90 thousand people in the form of medical and irretrievable losses.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.