Ukraine is convinced that Russia will attack Moldova sooner or later, as the newspaper advanced this Monday “The Times”. And it is that, the Russian president, Vladimir Putinwould be considering this possibility with the aim of facilitating the entry of its troops from Odessa, located on the Black Sea.

“We believe that the Kremlin has already made the decision to attack Moldova. The fate of Moldova is very crucial. If the Russians start to take control, we will be an easier target militarily and the threat to Ukraine will be existential,” says a Ukrainian military source.

Tensions have risen in Transnistria

After the mysterious explosions recorded in recent days in the breakaway region of Moldova, Transnistria, attributed to “terrorists”, tensions have increased in this area.

Among the reasons that can be seen to suspect this operation, Ukrainian intelligence indicates that the activity reported at the main airfield in Tiraspol, the capital of Transnistria, suggests that the Russians would be preparing for the conflict with Ilyushin-76 transport aircraft, as well as helicopters that would be to arrive.

According to the calculations of Western officials, Russia would currently have 1,500 soldiers in Transnistria, a figure that, a priori, it would be insufficient to execute an attack with which Moscow would seek to isolate Ukraine from the Black Sea.

At the same time, Moldova would also not have the means to stop a hypothetical attackbecause the country barely has 3,250 soldiers in its Army.

May 9, key date for this operation

According to “The Times”, the date chosen for intervene Moldova could be next May 9known in Russia as Victory Day in Russia, where the victory of the USSR against Nazi Germany in 1945, in the last stages of World War II, is celebrated.

Therefore, Vladimir Putin would have just a week to find a pretext with which to start some attacks that, until now, he has denied,

Transnistria, a ghost republic

After the dissolution of the USSR, Moldova became independent and a civil war broke out, motivated by the desire for independence of the Slavic population. Moscow decided to intervene in this way, giving its support to the Transnistrian rebels and forcing the Moldovan Executive to sign a peace agreement in 1992, which ensured the presence of the Russian army as “peace force”