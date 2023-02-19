British newspaper journalist The Times gained access to the underground bunker of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, from where he recorded all his appeals to the nation at the beginning of the conflict. The reporter described the situation there in an article published on February 18 entitled “Inside Zelensky’s military bunker: no light, no sleep and secret passwords.”

As the reporter said, at the entrance to Bankova Street, he was most struck by the fact that it was very dark inside the building, since the lights were turned off altogether. In this connection, he moved around the building, illuminating the path with a flashlight on his smartphone.

“All the curtains are drawn to protect against bomb blasts and the lights are off to reduce the risk of the building becoming a target for air attacks or snipers. I assumed the darkness was a temporary measure, but I was told it was a permanent feature,” he said.

According to the author, Bankovskaya, where the residence of the head of state is located, is a concrete block of offices, which is surrounded by a steel ring. Between them there are checkpoints with posts of armed guards. Access inside is provided only for those who have the necessary documents and a passport. At the same time, soldiers ask pedestrians for secret passwords that are changed every day: often they are just meaningless phrases.

Security officials led the journalist behind one of the checkpoints, inside which is a government area known as the Triangle, where the underground bunker is located. In the buildings inside it, windows and doors are blocked by sandbags.

“The original plan was to stay underground for a week. But events outside forced him to change. Zelenskiy and his most senior aides spent the better part of two months living underground.

The article also pointed out that those who were invited to live next to the Ukrainian leader in the underground bunker were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement under which they were prohibited from sharing any details about the bunker’s design, location, or amenities.

“They weren’t even allowed to talk about the food they ate. The team isolated below watched the course of the conflict from the outside through their iPhones, ”the journalist explained.

On February 4, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who acted as an intermediary between the leadership of Russia and Ukraine at the beginning of the special operation, said that he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in early March last year during his visit to Moscow. In a conversation, he noted that Ukrainian President Zelensky then asked him to turn to the Russian leadership. Bennett indicated that he was aware that Zelensky “was then hiding in some kind of bunker that no one knew about.” According to the politician, the President of Ukraine was worried about his safety, but the Russian leader made it clear that he was not in danger.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.