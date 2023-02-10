Kyiv can use long-range missiles to strike at Crimea. On Friday, February 10, the newspaper reports The Times with reference to sources.

“Ukraine is ready to use British long-range missiles for strikes on Crimea,” the article says.

It is noted that negotiations are currently underway on the number of missiles that the UK is ready to supply to Kyiv.

The source of the newspaper recalled that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the destruction of Russian military facilities “in the depths of the occupied territories.” This, he said, may imply the possibility of strikes on the peninsula, adds “Gazeta.Ru”.

A day earlier, the head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, called on the EU countries to provide Kyiv with fighter jets and long-range missile systems. The politician made such an appeal at the EU summit in Brussels, and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky also took part in the event.

The day before, the Ukrainian leader appeared before the British Parliament and asked to supply fighter jets to Kyiv, calling them “wings of freedom.” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in turn, said that the country could transfer fighter jets to Ukraine. However, he stressed that training pilots for them would take a long time.

Recently, Western countries have been actively discussing the possibility of delivering heavy military equipment and aircraft to Ukraine. Meanwhile, a number of politicians fear that the supply of such weapons could lead to a serious escalation. In particular, on February 1, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, indicated that the supply of military aircraft to Kyiv would only increase the “irrepressible appetite of the Zelensky regime” and become an escalation factor.

In addition, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov assured that the security of the Crimea is ensured reliably. At the same time, the official representative of the Kremlin stressed that the Donbass is not fully protected yet, so the special military operation continues.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of participants voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory. The leadership of the Russian Federation has repeatedly emphasized that the inhabitants of Crimea have designated their position in a democratic way, in full accordance with international law, thus, the issue of the peninsula’s geopolitical affiliation is finally closed.