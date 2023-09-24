A soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) decided to desert after they refused to treat his wounded arm. The newspaper reported this The Times on Saturday, September 23.

A sergeant named Andrei, who was 20 years old, was wounded in the shoulder in one of the battles. He was sent for treatment to a hospital in Vinnitsa, but local doctors were unable to remove all the fragments from the damaged tissue. Because of this, the arm partially lost its functionality: severe pain appeared, and sometimes numbness was felt in the limb.

Such injuries should have served as an objective reason for release from service, but leaving the front turned out to be not so easy, the newspaper writes. The attending physician informed the victim that he could issue him a certificate of unfitness for service, but he would have to pay for it. The price was $1.5 thousand.

The man joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a volunteer when he just turned 18, and now this attitude towards military personnel has offended him. However, the doctor still decided to help the wounded man a little: he said that they could restore his arm in Germany, but this would require surgery.

Then Andrei decided to come to the commander and ask to be released from the country. However, here the attitude towards the injured soldier was no better. The commander only brushed aside the military man’s requests and ordered him to return to service.

“What is all this for?” — the sergeant asked himself at that moment.

According to Andrei, at that second he began to see clearly. Of his six front-line comrades, five were dead. Now he too is forced to continue serving with a serious injury. He noted that the lives of soldiers do not matter to the command, and doctors are accustomed to counting bribes, completely forgetting about their high mission of saving people.

Then the sergeant decided not to return to the front. According to him, for this he is ready to shoot himself in the leg.

“So why should I go back? It stopped bothering me. They know where I am. Let them come for me. I will never fight again. I won’t be their meat anymore,” the military man said.

Earlier, on September 14, the head of the “We are together with Russia” movement, Vladimir Rogov, spoke about a group of Ukrainian soldiers who decided to voluntarily surrender at the Vremevsky salient in the Zaporozhye region.

On September 12, the wounded Ukrainian soldier Yevgeny Zinovik, who was trained in Great Britain and abandoned by his colleagues on the battlefield in a damaged British Mastiff armored car, told reporters that he was glad to be captured by Russia.

Before this, on September 5, a Ukrainian soldier who surrendered in a video provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense said that servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have no other options but to die or surrender. They are led to fight at gunpoint.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

