The Microsoft (Teams) online platform crashed, and service was interrupted in some classes, yesterday.

Teachers and students in schools in the eastern region found themselves unable to enter the lessons remotely, as a result, which led to the disruption of studies on the first day of the second semester.

The administrations of private schools sent e-mails informing parents of students of a technical malfunction in the program that relies on distance study, which is the “Times” program.

In the letter, she said: “We draw your attention to the existence of a general problem at the state level in the Thames program, and communication with the competent authorities is underway to solve this problem.”

An English language teacher in a school in the Emirate of Fujairah confirmed that the malfunction faced by most schools in the country is global, and is not limited to specific reasons or belongs to school administrations or teachers, noting that teachers had difficulty entering the program and establishing meetings for remote lessons during The first day of the second semester.

The teacher, Fatima Muhammad Ali, stated that the first session went smoothly without any technical problems, and then the malfunctions began to affect most of the classrooms remotely, stressing that she faced many questions from parents about the causes of the malfunctions, and she explained to them that it is not related to the school or to a particular class, but rather It includes a large number of other schools, pointing out that it will repeat the lessons that students were not able to take on the first school day. An administrator in a public school confirmed that a number of teachers complained that there was a malfunction that prevented them from joining the meetings with the students, and there were calls from parents inquiring about the reason for their children not being able to access the classroom remotely, and we explained to them that the problem affected the majority of schools due to a malfunction. In the program, we confirmed that lessons would be repeated so that students could take their lessons.

The guardian of two students said that his two sons prepared to attend lessons on the first day of the second semester and during the first session, they began to suffer frequent interruptions from the special program to receive the lesson remotely, which called him to communicate directly with the school administration, which assured him that the malfunction is technical and they have no ability to solve it. Given that the bug is from the program itself.

He pointed out that the technical glitch lasted for only an hour and a half, and then his two sons completed their school day.

The guardian of a primary school student in a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah said that when the communication with the teacher was cut off, she thought that her daughter’s device was suffering from a specific defect, until she received an email from the class teacher informing her that the defect included all students in the school.

She added that she was able to enter the fourth class until the end of the school day.

The guardian of four students in a public school pointed out that she was not able to open her children’s lessons during the first lessons until the end of the school day.

