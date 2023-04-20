In memory of Craig Breen

After more than a month of waiting since the last round in Mexico, the world rally championship will start its engines again this weekend in Croatiathere where the fourth round of the 2023 season. However, the approach to this test was and is inevitably marked by the tragedy that occurred on April 13 during the test session in preparation for the event, during which he lost his life Craig Breen for an accident that occurred near Lobor. The late driver, who passed away at the young age of 33, will be remembered by all the drivers and spectators over the course of the weekend, with the Hyundai who recently confirmed that he does not withdraw from the rehearsal as a sign of mourning. Furthermore, as stated by Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul, the Korean team has decided to pay homage to its rider, born in Ireland, by adopting a livery that recalls the colors of his nation.

Ogier in defense of the world leadership

There is therefore a climate of pain and disbelief around the third edition of the Croatian rally, the first appointment of the season which includes courses on asphalt. The championship restarts with a very short world championship ranking, especially in the more noble areas of the standings which see the eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier in the lead. The Frenchman, winner of the first round in Monte Carlo, was then reconfirmed in Mexico, thus maintaining his leadership despite his non-participation in Sweden. Also for this appointment, the entire program can be followed by fans in streaming through the subscription to WRC+. Alternatively, Sky will broadcast live four stages starting on Saturday, in particular with the SS10 and SS14respectively on Sky Sport Uno (channel 201) and Sky Sport Arena (204). The last two, however, will coincide with those decisive for the assignment of the victory, namely the SS18 of Sunday and, above all, the Power Stagealso in this case both available on the aforementioned channels.

Rally Croatia 2023, program and TV times

INTERNSHIPS TRIAL HOURS LIVE THURSDAY 20 APRIL Shakedowns okic 9:00 am FRIDAY 21 APRIL SS1 Mali Lipovec – Grdanjci 1 08:03 SS2 Stojdraga–Hartje 1 08:56 SS3 Krasic–Vrskovac 1 09:59 SS4 Percurkovo Brdo – Mreznicki Novaki 1 11:12 SS5 Mali Lipovec – Grdanjci 2 2.45pm SS6 Stojdraga–Hartje 2 3:38 pm SS7 Krasic–Vrskovac 2 4:41 pm SS8 Percurkovo Brdo – Mreznicki Novaki 2 17:54 SATURDAY 22 APRIL SS9 Kostankevac – Petrus Vrh 1 07:54 SS10 Vinski Vrh – Duga Resa 1 09:05 Sky Sports One (201) SS11 Ravna Gora – Skrad 1 10:23 SS12 Platak 1 11:26 SS13 Kostankevac – Petrus Vrh 2 3:54 pm SS14 Vinski Vrh – Duga Resa 2 17:05 Sky Sports Arena (204) SS15 Ravna Gora – Skrad 2 6:23pm SS16 Platak 2 7:26pm SUNDAY 23 APRIL SS17 Trakoscan – Vrbno 1 07:08 SS18 Zagorska Sela – Kumrovec 1 08:38 Sky Sports One – Sky Sports Arena SS19 Trakoscan – Vrbno 2 10:26 Power Stage Zagorska Sela – Kumrovec 2 1:15 pm Sky Sports Arena

History

Although it entered the WRC calendar only in 2021, Rally Croatia has actually been present since 1976, on a route that extends in the vicinity of Zagreb. In the last two years we have always witnessed the successes of Toyota, the only manufacturer to have placed his signature in the short roll of honor of the only stage in the Balkans. In 2021 it was Sébastien Ogier who won the event, followed the following year by the affirmation of Kalle Rovanpera, who appears today as the reigning world champion.