A reconciliation between the British royal family and Prince Harry could take place in the next few months, before the coronation of Charles III. The newspaper writes about this on January 14 The Times with reference to sources.

“It will require compliance from all sides, but it can be done. <…> Harry is needed here, in a room with the King and the Prince of Wales (Prince William. – Ed.), A couple of other family members, some “his people”, whom he trusts and who always supported him, so that he would not think that he was in for an ambush, ”said one of the interlocutors of the publication.

It is noted that members of the royal family insist that the meeting take place before the coronation, as they do not want the ceremony to “turn into a circus.”

Earlier, on January 12, political scientist, senior lecturer at MGIMO of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexei Zudin, in an interview with Izvestia, assessed as a low probability that Prince Harry would repeat the fate of Edward VIII, who abdicated for the sake of a woman. Zudin also expressed the opinion that for the whole world, and in particular for the United States, the royal family “is viewed not so much as through a political prism, but as a kind of show business.”

At the same time, on January 7, it became known that Prince Harry was deprived of his official role at the coronation ceremony of Charles III. The reason for this is the memoirs of Prince Harry called “Spare”.

Charles III became king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. His coronation ceremony will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey.