British intelligence agencies are concerned about the leakage of secret Pentagon data, as they do not know exactly what information was on the Web. This was reported by the newspaper on April 15 The Times.

It is noted that the UK security officials, who share with Washington a large amount of classified data, are worried about the lack of clarity. According to the publication, countries share records of telephone conversations and email correspondence with each other. It is this type of intelligence that most appears in the Pentagon leak.

In addition, London is worried that Washington is expanding the circle of people who have access to UK data.

Earlier, on April 14, The Washington Post reported that US allies expressed concern about Washington’s ability to store classified data after the Pentagon documents were leaked online. According to sources, the information about espionage is not as shocking as it used to be, since many countries are watching each other.

The leak of two large batches of secret Pentagon documents at once became known on April 6. We are talking about about 100 documents that relate to the combat capabilities of Kyiv, support for NATO and the vulnerability of the Ukrainian army. From the documents leaked to the Network, it also follows that the United States is listening to South Korea, Israel and Ukraine. Against this background, several countries demanded an explanation from the United States.

The Politico newspaper on April 10 noted that Washington is trying to resolve the situation with data leakage. Representatives of the American intelligence services, the State Department and the Pentagon turned to foreign colleagues to dispel their fears. At the moment, an investigation is underway, during which experts are trying to determine the perpetrators and the amount of information disclosed.

On April 8, the US Department of Justice launched an investigation into the leak. According to a Washington Post source, some of the documents were prepared in the winter for Mark Milley, chairman of the US Armed Forces Chiefs of Staff, and other military personnel.

On April 13, FBI agents arrested serviceman Jack Teixeira, who is suspected of leaking secret Pentagon documents. He was formally charged on 14 April. The soldier appeared before Justice of the Peace David Hennessy in Boston. He faces up to 15 years in prison for leaking secret Pentagon documents.

Joe Biden on April 14 instructed the military and intelligence services to take steps to protect sensitive data so that leaks do not happen again. He also instructed to find out why Teixeira had access to a significant amount of information.