British Home Secretary Swella Braverman has developed a plan to reduce immigration rates. According to the document that The Timesthe head of the British Home Office proposes to raise the income thresholds for people who are trying to bring relatives without British citizenship into the country.

The Braverman Plan proposes that the government raise the minimum income threshold for British citizens applying for a family visa for a spouse or children, and the minimum wage for companies employing skilled workers, to reduce their workforce.

Currently, a married couple must prove that their income is at least £18.6 and provide evidence that they have enough money to cover the costs of supporting children who do not have British citizenship.

Braverman is also calling for higher minimum wage thresholds for workers applying for jobs in the shortage occupations list. This will give employers in certain sectors more flexibility when hiring from abroad, the newspaper writes, adding that thresholds for many industries have not been updated since 2012.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to reduce overall immigration by the next election, but insisted his priority was tackling the small boat crisis, which has seen 45,000 migrants illegally enter the UK this year. The British Prime Minister also made it clear that he intends to reduce the number of foreign students in the country.

This is because net migration reached a record high of 504,000 in the year to June, helped by a record 476,000 international students moving to the UK.

Downing Street confirmed that the government will consider measures to reduce the number of international students, despite the higher education strategy of 2019, which called the goal of reaching 600,000 international students by 2030 and which was achieved 10 years ahead of schedule.

The Braverman Plan will make it harder for international students to take dependents with them and raise the income threshold for each additional family member. Currently, students who wish to bring their spouse, partner or child with them to the UK must earn at least £680 a month for each dependent.

Universities and MPs from all parties have criticized the plans, pointing to research showing international students contribute £35bn a year to the economy. Braverman told a committee of the Lords last week that it would be better to balance their economic contribution with the pressure they are putting on public services.

In October, Braverman already announced her intention to reduce the overall migration rate to tens of thousands. According to her, one of the measures to reduce the number of migrants could be to reduce the number of visiting students and people who use work visas.

Braverman also said the country’s migrant crisis was out of control and vowed to take decisive action. The Minister pointed out that one of the reasons for this was the law on modern slavery, which was passed by the former prime minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May.

In the summer it also became known that in June over 3 thousand migrants arrived in the UK through the English Channel by boat. According to Sky News, at least 12,700 people were able to reach the UK by boat in 2022. At that time, the British government announced that it planned to mark part of the illegal migrants with the help of electronics.