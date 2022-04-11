The newspaper quoted US officials as saying that the issue of the two Scandinavian countries’ accession was “the subject of several discussions and sessions” during talks between foreign ministers of NATO member states last week, which were attended by representatives from Sweden and Finland.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said last week that her country should make a decision on NATO membership this spring, after the government and parliament carefully assessed the pros and cons of joining the alliance.

“To join and not to join are two options with consequences. We need to assess the short-term and long-term effects. We must keep in mind our goal, which is to ensure the security of Finland and Finns in all situations,” Marin added.

And prompted the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine, a historic change in Finland’s positions on joining the “NATO”, which began discussing this issue weeks ago.

Finland remained neutral during the Cold War, in exchange for assurances from Moscow that Soviet forces would not invade its territory.

But it remains one of the few EU countries that has not ended conscription or significantly reduced military spending, despite the end of the Cold War.

Finland, with a population of 5.5 million, joined the European Union and maintains a close partnership with NATO, particularly in the area of ​​intelligence and resource sharing.