Chihuahua— Javier Corral Jurado maintained a campaign this year to promote the fight against corruption since he was integrated into Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo’s team, positioning himself as a possible candidate to direct an entity focused on this matter, specifically the Ministry of the Public Service (SFP), which did not happen, since the president-elect appointed Raquel Buenrostro.

His appearance as one of Sheinbaum’s possible officials comes from Sunday, December 3, 2023, when the then presidential candidate presented the team that would shape the 2024–2030 Development Plan, through the so-called ‘Dialogues for Transformation’, coordinated by Juan Ramón de la Fuente.

Corral was included in this project as coordinator of the “Strengthening Democracy and Honest Government” axis, from where he promoted an anti-corruption plan that resulted in the proposal presented in April by Sheinbaum to create a federal anti-corruption agency, which would be an operational and functional body integrated into the SFP.

Corral’s anti-corruption initiative includes, in addition to the creation of the agency, the updating of laws on administrative responsibility, the recognition of corruption crimes committed by companies, the implementation of a national model to investigate corruption, a reform of the local and federal judicial powers, and new operating rules for the operation of public notaries.

Derived from the joint announcement and Corral’s subsequent appearances in the media promoting the anti-corruption plan and his own image, some analysts and national media, including Reforma, El Economista, Expansión, El Financiero and Forbes, placed him, from the beginning of June, as one of the profiles to be occupied by the SFP, along with Esthela Damián, who coordinated the defense of the vote in the Sheinbaum campaign.

Even in the middle of the month, an alleged exercise circulated on social networks, without confirmed authorship, with the names and resumes of those who would make up the presidential cabinet, which included Javier Corral as secretary, which also generated reactions from various political actors, analysts and media.

A ‘campaign’ in the media and networks

During the year, Corral Jurado not only used its social networks to promote its figure, but also its javiercorral.org portal, in which it placed special sections to disseminate its activities within the ‘Dialogues for Transformation’, its anti-corruption plan and agenda. , as well as interviews and editorials in which he appears or is mentioned in relation to these topics.

Following her appearance with Sheinbaum on December 3, Corral shared at least 20 press publications on her website where she gives interviews or is mentioned, which she also replicated on her X networks (formerly Twitter), YouTube and Facebook.

During this period, the former Chihuahua president conducted various interviews related to Sheinbaum’s candidacy, the fight against corruption, criticism of his former party, the PAN, and complaints of attacks against him by Governor Maru Campos Galván and former officials of the administration of César Duarte Jáquez.

In December, he appeared in spaces with Adriana Perez Cañedo, Sergio Sarmiento and Lupita Juarez of Heraldo Radio, Jenaro Villamil, Yoeli Ramirez, Jesus Escobar Tovar, Jesus Esquivel, Leonardo Kourchenko and Victor Piz, Carmen Aristegui and Julio Astillero.

Added to this are editorials by Hernán Gómez Bruera in El Financiero and Jorge Zepeda Patterson in Milenio that highlighted Corral’s inclusion in the anti-corruption team of the Morena candidate, as well as by Corral himself in El País and its portal, as well as notes in media that denounced corruption in the current government of Chihuahua and its closeness to Duarte, such as Zona Free.

In January he published everything from Sheinbaum’s visit to his bookstore “Sándor Márai”, to information about his participation in the ‘Dialogues for Transformation’ and more interviews such as the one given to Roberto Rock L., and Jorge Ramos, from la Silla Rota, in which he assured that he accepted that corruption still exists in the federal government, but, above all, in state administrations and the private sector.

Another interview given that month was with Vianey Fernández and Óscar Camacho, on Once Noticias, in which he stated that in his political career he has had as a fundamental cause the fight against corruption and impunity and that “being governor of Chihuahua, we were able to wage an enormous battle on the two great flanks of the phenomenon of corruption: in the preventive phenomenon to make an honest government and in the phenomenon of the persecution of political corruption.”

The following month he shared more notes against the Maru Campos administration and other of his meetings with sectors to present anti-corruption issues; In addition, he was interviewed by Hernán Gómez Bruera and José Raúl Moter Ortega.

In March, he conducted three more interviews, where he once again stated that his project represents a model for a true fight against impunity and criticized the “regression” that Chihuahua is experiencing in terms of corruption. He also concluded his participation in the “Dialogues for Transformation.”

This activity culminated on April 1, when he presented, together with Sheinbaum, the project to create the anti-corruption agency. The next day, various notes and articles appeared in the media that placed him as a profile to join the Morenista cabinet, if he were to win the election. This is what El Financiero did with its publication “Sheinbaum profiles Javier Corral to head the Federal Anti-Corruption Agency.”

Since then, his name has been recurring in notes and columns, while he continued to have appearances in the media, but this month, with Sheinbaum already as president-elect of Mexico, was when the possibility of him being named as head of the SFP gained strength.

Agencia Reforma published “Who ‘sound’ to join Sheinbaum’s Cabinet?” on June 19, while Forbes, which just last Tuesday published “These profiles sound like they could be part of the second announcement of Sheinbaum’s cabinet”, where Corral appeared alongside Esthela Damián as the strong cards in the SFP.

However, the president-elect chose the Secretary of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro, as the person in charge of said agency.