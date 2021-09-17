Determinant, even without being on the bench. The prestigious British newspaper “The Times” celebrates Antonio Conte and the weight of his tactical convictions in modern football. “The rediscovery of the outsiders at the last European Championships shows Conte’s latest influence on the game of football”, is the title of the article by journalist Matt Dickson, in which the UEFA technical report on the review won by Italy last summer is analyzed. . In the 106 pages written by the team led by Fabio Capello (and which features, among others, David Moyes, Esteban Cambiasso and the coach of the French women’s national team, Corinne Diacre), it is highlighted how 15 teams in total have adopted the 3-man defense during the tournament, “a significant change, in absolute contrast” compared to the 2016 edition, when only Italy of the same Count, Wales, Northern Ireland and, only on a few occasions, Germany used it.

EXTERNAL DETERMINANTS

The other decisive aspect of the game “count” that the Uefa report highlights to have shown itself during the last European Championships is the role of the outsiders. Compared to the 2016 edition, when there was only one goal from a full-back, at Euro 2020 as many as 16 goals came from outside the wing, including the opening of the final, scored by Shaw on an assist from Trippier: the non plus ultra of the game preached by Conte, as has been seen several times also at Inter on the Hakimi-Perisic axis. “No other aspect of the modern game (pressing, trident or reversed foot forward) has required so many imitations from the opponents”, the “Times” points out. Which closes by emphasizing that, also for these reasons, it is difficult to imagine that Antonio Conte will be out of work for long …